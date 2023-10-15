Israeli diplomat: Iran trying to deploy arms through Syria to open another war front

A senior Israeli diplomat in the foreign ministry said on Sunday that Iran was attempting to open a second front of war through the deployment of weapons in and via Syria, while Israel stepped up its offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Former US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn said on X (formerly Twitter): “Repeated Israeli strikes to disable Damascus and Aleppo airports are, to my mind, a strong indication that 1) the Iranian regime is trying to move strategic weapons to or via Syria to open a northern front and 2) the Israelis are determined to preempt that.”

To which Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel's Foreign Ministry, replied: “1. They [Iranians] are. 2. We [Israelis] are.”

Syria accused Israel of conducting strikes on its territory after the airports in Damascus and Aleppo were struck last week. The Syrian ministry of defense denounced the attacks on the civilian airports, labeling the incidents as “terror attacks”, and condemned Israel for “crimes against the Palestinian people”.

Meanwhile, Hamas had “agreed to continue cooperation” with Iran after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Tehran’s foreign minister in Qatar on Saturday.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations warned Israel that it would respond if Israel carried out a ground offensive on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Iranian mission said on X: “If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes and genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control and ricochet far-reaching consequences—the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council and the states steering the Council toward a dead end.”

Israel has pledged to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s unprecedented incursion into Israeli towns backed up with a barrage of rockets. Israel responded to the surprise attack with a total siege around the Gaza Strip and bombarded the enclave with an unparalleled barrage of air strikes. Thousands have died and scores more were injured among Palestinians and Israelis.

