Over 30,000 housing units, 14 hospitals in Gaza destroyed by Israeli strikes: Envoy

More than 30,000 housing units and 14 hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed as a result of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza, a Palestinian official said on Sunday.

The Israeli air strikes on Gaza, which have so far killed more than 2,300 people, were launched in response to a deadly attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week. Some 1,300 people were killed in the unexpected onslaught on Israel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Diab Al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said that the Israeli attacks had forced 1.2 million Gaza citizens to flee their homes.

He added that more than 30,000 housing units as well as 14 hospitals in Gaza were destroyed due to Israeli bombing.

“We want to open humanitarian corridors quickly and urgently to Gaza,” Al Arabiya quoted Al-Louh as saying.

Israeli military spokesman said on Sunday that the Israeli army was awaiting a “political decision” on the timing of a major ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has told 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to leave for the south of the territory and thousands were still using safe routes designated by Israel to seek safety on Sunday.

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around Gaza and officials say that all necessary military supplies have been carried out.

With agencies

Read more:

Israeli orders to evacuate northern Gaza triggers ‘mass displacement’ to south: UN

Israeli army awaiting ‘political’ green light for Gaza invasion: Spokesmen

Israeli military: Gaza residents can still evacuate south, clashes at Lebanon border