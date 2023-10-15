Peacekeeping force UNIFIL says headquarters in south Lebanon hit by a rocket

United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL said on Sunday its headquarters in south Lebanon had been hit by a rocket.

“Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden says he spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid for Gaza