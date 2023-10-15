Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A post for UN peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), is pictured in Marwahin, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon. (File photo: Reuters)
A post for UN peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), is pictured in Marwahin, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon. (File photo: Reuters)

Peacekeeping force UNIFIL says headquarters in south Lebanon hit by a rocket

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL said on Sunday its headquarters in south Lebanon had been hit by a rocket.

“Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden says he spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid for Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size