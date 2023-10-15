Theme
Pope Francis greets the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s square during the weekly Angelus prayer on August 27, 2023 in The Vatican. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza

Reuters
Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza and renewed his appeal for the release of hostages held by militant group Hamas.

“I strongly ask that the children, the sick, the elderly, women and all civilians do not become victims of the conflict,” the Pope said during his weekly address to the crowds in St. Peter’s square.

“Humanitarian right must be respected, above all in Gaza.”

