Pro-Palestinian rally in Turkey draws thousands amid Israeli Gaza bombardment

Thousands turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Sunday, after sustained Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip and warnings about a ground attack there.

“They’ve been chasing people out of their homes for years. Now they’re not killing people one by one day by day, they’re killing them en masse,” one of the marchers, Bayram Atabey, a shopkeeper in his thirties, told AFP.

“This is what Israel is doing and we are protesting against it,” he added.

Two other large-scale demonstrations took place on Friday and Saturday on Istanbul’s historic peninsula to denounce Israel’s attack on Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son, and a son-in-law, took part in Saturday’s march.

During his two decades in power, Erdogan has repeatedly taken a stand in favor of the Palestinians, notably in a virulent indictment of former Israeli president Shimon Peres at the Davos forum in 2009.

Last year, however, he ended more than a decade of diplomatic rift with Israel.

In September he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This week the Turkish president nevertheless forcefully denounced “the indiscriminate massacre of innocent people in Gaza,” asserting that Israel “does not behave like a state.”

