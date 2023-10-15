Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations after Israeli air strike

Operations at Syria’s Aleppo airport will resume on Monday morning after an Israeli air strike put it out of service, the country’s transport ministry said.

According to Syria’s state news agency, the transport ministry said on Sunday operations will restart on Monday at 8 am local time (0500 GMT).

