UK urges Israel to show restraint in war with Hamas to protect civilians: Cleverly

Britain remains supportive of Israel's right to defend itself but has urged it to show restraint in any military action against Palestinian militant group Hamas in order to minimize harm to civilians, foreign minister James Cleverly said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Cleverly said he had raised the need to minimize civilian casualties in conversations with the Israeli government.

Advertisement

“Restraint, discipline - these are the hallmarks of the Israeli defense force that I want to see,” Cleverly told Sky News.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Of course, we respect Israel's right to self-defense ... We've said do everything you can to minimize civilian casualties. Do everything you can to prevent Hamas getting what they want, which is this to escalate into a wider regional conflict.”

His remarks, which echo international calls for restraint, came as Israel prepared to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, after telling Palestinians living there flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Read more:

IDF declares restricted area up to 4 kilometers from border with Lebanon, jams GPS

Israel’s military strikes Lebanon targets after Hezbollah claims fire on border town

Hamas most likely holding hostages underground in Gaza: IDF