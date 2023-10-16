Theme
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Arab League chief demands end to Israeli military operations on Gaza

The Arab League chief demanded Monday an end to military operations in the Gaza Strip and charged that the siege of the enclave is “depriving the Palestinians of their humanity.”

Palestinians gather to collect water, amid shortages of drinking water, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
“We demand the immediate end of military operations and the opening of safe corridors to bring aid to the population,” Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said during an Arab justice ministers meeting in Baghdad.

Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas a day after waves of its militants broke through Gaza’s heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people.

Israeli soldiers walk next to an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Reeling from the deadliest attack in its history, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that has flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,750 people.

Aboul Gheit said Israel’s total siege of Gaza which has cut off water, food, electricity and fuel, was “depriving the Palestinians of their humanity and paving the way for ethnic cleansing.”

