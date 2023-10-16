Theme
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Federal officials estimate that local governments now have spending plans in place for most of the money they received under a prominent pandemic relief law. In some cases, it's hard to know exactly how the money is being used, because some governments haven't supplied details about their projects. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden says he is ‘confident’ Israel will act under rules of war

Reuters
President Joe Biden said he is “confident” Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying US troops is not necessary.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the United States had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

