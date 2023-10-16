Biden says he is ‘confident’ Israel will act under rules of war

President Joe Biden said he is “confident” Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying US troops is not necessary.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the United States had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden says he spoke with Palestinian President Abbas about humanitarian aid for Gaza