Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, en route to Jordan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, en route to Jordan. (File photo: AP)

Blinken lands in Tel Aviv for talks on Israel, Hamas

AFP, Tel Aviv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday for talks on the conflict with Hamas following a tour of six Arab countries, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said.

The top US diplomat, who was in Israel on Thursday on a solidarity visit, landed in Tel Aviv and was expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid await entry at Rafah border crossing

Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill at least 2,750; possibility of ground invasion looms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size