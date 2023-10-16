Blinken lands in Tel Aviv for talks on Israel, Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel on Monday for talks on the conflict with Hamas following a tour of six Arab countries, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said.

The top US diplomat, who was in Israel on Thursday on a solidarity visit, landed in Tel Aviv and was expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

