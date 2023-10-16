Canada tells citizens to leave Lebanon due to ‘volatile’ security situation in Gaza

Canada has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon due to the “increasingly volatile” security situation in the region.

“As the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel continues to unfold, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile,” Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a post on X.

“Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available,” she said.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also asked their international staff to leave the country.

After the Hamas attacks on Israel last week, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and the augmentation of fighter jets.

A senior US defense official said that those military posture increases in the Middle East were intended to serve as a deterrent signal to Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and any other proxy in the region following the Hamas attack.

Washington has voiced fears that Lebanese Hezbollah could attack Israel from the north. There have been cross-border exchanges after rocket and missile attacks from Palestinian factions inside Lebanon resulted in Israeli retaliation against Hezbollah targets. At least four Hezbollah militants have been killed, according to the group.

