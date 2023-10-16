Theme
A Palestinian kidney patient reads while lying on a hospital bed, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza hospitals’ fuel expected to last 24 more hours: UN

Reuters
Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday.

“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk,” OCHA said on its website.

