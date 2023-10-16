Gaza hospitals’ fuel expected to last 24 more hours: UN

Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday.

“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk,” OCHA said on its website.

