Gaza’s Rafah border crossing area hit in strike

The area of the Rafah border crossing between the blockaded Gaza Strip and Egypt was hit Monday in a military strike, AFP correspondents said, as hundreds of Palestinians gathered hoping to cross.

The area of the shuttered crossing point in Gaza’s south had been hit at least three times last week by Israeli air strikes after Gaza-based Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 triggered all-out war.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran backs Palestine but ‘resistance’ groups decide independently: President