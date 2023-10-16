Germany warns Iran not to ‘pour oil on the fire’ of Israel-Hamas war

Germany on Monday warned Iran not to further inflame the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the country’s foreign minister met with high-ranking Hamas officials.

“Anyone who wants to play with fire in this situation and pour oil on the fire or ignite it in any other way should really think twice because we are facing a potentially major regional conflict,” foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said.

