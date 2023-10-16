Hamas-Israel war: A ticking time bomb in the Middle East

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas executed an unprecedented attack on Israel, with its fighters infiltrating communities near the Gaza Strip. The brazen assault resulted in the killing of at least 1,300 Israelis and the abduction of more than 100, marking one of the most extensive attacks on the country in decades. The conflict now stands on the precipice of extending its reach across the Middle East.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, at least 2,750 people have been killed as of Monday since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes. Israel’s military operations have caused severe damage to infrastructure and displaced a large number of civilians, forcing them to evacuate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

Aid groups are scrambling to provide assistance in the form of food and fuel to those affected. The Israeli military warned more than one million residents to move to the southern areas, generating an atmosphere of fear among Palestinians. Concurrently, clashes unfolded on Israel’s northern border between the military and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes hit the two main airports in neighboring Syria. In Iraq and Yemen, armed groups with ties to Iran have threatened the United States over any likelihood of its involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With Israel’s army gearing up for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, the ominous rumblings of a broader regional conflict reverberate with far-reaching consequences. The implications extend well beyond Israel and the Palestinian territories, posing a threat to the stability of countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Geopolitical experts in the Middle East believe the Israel-Hamas war is entering a more destructive phase and the outcome remains uncertain. The conflict is marked by deep-rooted historical and political tensions, making it challenging to predict how and when it will end.

Cascading escalation: The impact on regional stability

As the Hamas-Israel war rages on, the region confronts a looming specter: The worst-case scenario. The implications could be cataclysmic if other groups or countries, such as Hezbollah and even Iran, decide to enter the fray.

Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, envisions a challenging dilemma for Hezbollah and its regional sponsor Iran, in the event of an Israeli ground invasion.

“Hezbollah and Iran will face the daunting choice of either becoming actively engaged or remaining on the sidelines while witnessing the dismantling of the Palestinian leg of their axis,” Maksad told Al Arabiya English.

“Nevertheless, they are aware that direct involvement in a conflict with Israel could exact a steep toll on Hezbollah and result in Lebanon’s devastation at a magnitude greater than that experienced in 2006. The stakes here are exceptionally high,” he added.

Since last week, many residents of southern Lebanese villages near the Israeli border began evacuating their residences due to concerns about a potential war erupting between Israel and Hezbollah, which would be even more catastrophic than the previous one.

The 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah broke out when the group’s fighters crossed the Israel-Lebanon border, capturing two Israeli soldiers and killing three others.

This led to a month-long conflict marked by intense fighting and widespread destruction, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 157 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Israel launched a massive military campaign to weaken Hezbollah’s military capabilities, while the Lebanese group fired thousands of rockets into northern Israel.

The conflict ended through a United Nations-brokered ceasefire on August 14, 2006, known as UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Since then, Israel claims Hezbollah has increased its missile stockpile, which has contributed to an ongoing cycle of tension and heightened military readiness.

Anticipating potential involvement by Iran’s allies, the United States deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and warned Iran and Hezbollah to refrain from entanglement in the ongoing conflict. The Pentagon has also ordered a second carrier strike group to the region and is sending Air Force fighter jets there.

Now, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group is en route to the eastern Mediterranean. The presence of two of the Navy’s most powerful vessels serve as a message of deterrence aimed at Iran and its proxies.

Maksad, also an adjunct professor at George Washington University, outlined another, more likely scenario that involves a measured approach to managing the conflict. It would entail using military measures when necessary while avoiding an all-out, highly intense confrontation.

“Hezbollah and Iran often lean towards a preference for asymmetrical warfare, indicating that maintaining a secondary and potentially tertiary front with Israel, simmering with cross-border attacks –some attributed to Palestinian militants operating in Lebanese territory and the Golan Heights – might be the strategy,” he said.

“This approach, though, carries significant risks, as it creates a precarious situation that Hezbollah and Iran would need to deftly handle to bolster their resistance credentials within their respective alliances while mitigating the costs of a direct, head-on confrontation with Israel.”

Global ripples: Stakes in preventing wider conflict

Analysts argue that it’s in the interest of many regional and international players to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from evolving into a broader regional war.





Turbulence in the Middle East can have wide-ranging global repercussions due to the region’s vital role as an energy provider and a critical route for shipping, according to Imad Salamey, senior Middle East policy advisor and associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University.



“Middle East security is paramount for global stability, and a stable Middle East is essential for a stable world,” Salamey told Al Arabiya English. “The region holds strategic importance for global commerce, serving as a hub for international trade.”



He further pointed out that any widespread regional conflict would have a ripple effect through stock and energy markets, leading to an increase in oil prices. “This situation will have extensive ramifications, not only for the Middle East, but also for neighboring regions, including Europe.”



Today, the global economy appears fragile, with ongoing recovery from prior inflation worsened by Russia’s Ukraine invasion last year.

“A new conflict in an energy-rich area could reignite inflation, triggering consequences ranging from renewed turmoil in the Arab world to the upcoming US presidential election, where fuel prices significantly influence voter sentiment,” Salamey added.



The sweeping impact of the conflict extends far beyond geopolitics and economics as people are caught in the crossfire.

“We’re witnessing hundreds of civilians being killed in Gaza every day, including innocent children. Violence, instability and war displace, impoverish and devastate communities in the long run,” Salamey highlighted. “As the conflict progresses, it becomes apparent that the beneficiaries are those who thrive on regional instability, undermining prospects for prosperity in the region, while the victims are typically the Palestinian people and other regional populations.”



Amidst the backdrop of bitterness and bloodshed, the world watches intently, anticipating what lies ahead.



Maksad points out that the United States and other influential actors hold a crucial role in shaping the decisions of the parties involved. This role is defined by the messages of deterrence and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions.



“However, it’s essential not to overestimate their influence, for the ultimate determinants of this conflict’s course are those on the front lines.”

