Hamas chief reveals information on hostages, plan for prisoner exchange

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal said on Monday the group’s Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from the Gaza Division.



Meshaal, who heads Hamas’ diaspora office, also said the group will spare no effort in using the captives as leverage to free 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Hamas’ telegram channel quoted him as telling AlAraby TV in an interview.

Hamas said there are about 200-250 Israeli captives in Gaza, the group’s armed-wing spokesman said in a recorded video on Monday.

