IDF warns Hezbollah of ‘deadly’ response if it continues cross border attacks

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warned the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah of a “deadly” response if it continued to carry out attacks against Israel.

“Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens,” IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said as cited by the Times of Israel.

Hagari added: “We have increased our forces on the northern border and respond aggressively to any activity against us.”

He stressed: “If Hezbollah dares to test us, the reaction will be deadly. The US is giving us full backing.”

On Sunday, the IDF said it was “isolating” the area of up to four kilometers from the border with Lebanon, banning civilians from entry to the area. This comes amid the exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militia had launched three attacks on Israeli border regions resulting in the death of one person and the injury of three others.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said last week that international and regional calls for the group to stay out of the Hamas-Israel conflict will not be heeded.

“The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,” Qassem said as cited by Hezbollah TV Al Manar. “Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well. We are prepared and ready, fully ready.”

