Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran backs Palestine but ‘resistance’ groups decide independently: President

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Supporting the Palestinians is Iran’s foreign policy priority but the “resistance” groups make their own independent decisions, President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Monday, Iranian state media reported.

They quoted Raisi as also telling Russia’s Vladimir Putin: “There is a possibility of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians expanding to other fronts.”

