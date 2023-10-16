Iran backs Palestine but ‘resistance’ groups decide independently: President

Supporting the Palestinians is Iran’s foreign policy priority but the “resistance” groups make their own independent decisions, President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Monday, Iranian state media reported.

They quoted Raisi as also telling Russia’s Vladimir Putin: “There is a possibility of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians expanding to other fronts.”

