An Israeli soldier walks past a tank amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, as seen from the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Hezbollah attack on border

Reuters, Jerusalem 
The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday.

“Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Developing...

