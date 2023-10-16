Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Hezbollah attack on border
The Israeli military accused Iran on Monday of having ordered attacks by Hezbollah at the Lebanon-Israel border on Sunday.
“Hezbollah carried out a number of shooting attacks in order to distract from our war efforts in the south (Gaza), under Iranian instruction and with (Iranian) support,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.
Developing...
