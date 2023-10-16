Israel evacuates 28 villages near border with Lebanon

Enable Read mode
Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within 2 km (1 mile) of the Lebanese border, the military said on Monday following hostilities with Hezbollah in parallel to attacks on Gaza.
One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday, according to the Israeli army.
Developing...
Also Read
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid await entry at Rafah border crossingMore than 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were awaiting entry at the Rafah border crossing on Monday following reports that a truce between ... Middle East
Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill at least 2,750; possibility of ground invasion loomsIsraeli air strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,750 Palestinians and wounded 9,700 others, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday, as ... Middle East
Israel’s occupation of Gaza would be a ‘big mistake’: BidenAny move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a “big mistake,” US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Sunday, as Israeli ... Middle East
