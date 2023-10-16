Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers walk next to the Israel-Lebanon border near Shtula in northern Israel April 25, 2022 REUTERS/Rami Shlush ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL
Israeli soldiers walk next to the Israel-Lebanon border near Shtula in northern Israel April 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel evacuates 28 villages near border with Lebanon

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within 2 km (1 mile) of the Lebanese border, the military said on Monday following hostilities with Hezbollah in parallel to attacks on Gaza.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday, according to the Israeli army.

Advertisement

Developing...

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size