Israel killed at least 11 journalists in Gaza: Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate
Israel has killed 11 Palestinian journalists in air strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said on Monday.
Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,750 Palestinians and wounded 9,700 others, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday, as Israel prepared to launch a ground invasion.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that Israel renewed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after momentarily halting its fire as sources said that the Rafah border crossing into the besieged city reopened.
However, Israel denied that the crossing reopened and that a truce with the United Nations and Egypt allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of foreigners from the strip was under way, half an hour after security sources in neighboring Egypt said such a deal was due to be implemented.
Gazans are struggling to sustain the dwindling food and water supplies, while hospitals warned that they are on the verge of collapse after Israeli warplanes bombed neighborhood after neighborhood.
(With Agencies)
Read more:
Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill at least 2,750; possibility of ground invasion looms
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid await entry at Rafah border crossing
-
Egypt says Israel preventing reopening of Rafah border crossingEgyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday that the Israeli government had yet to take a stance that allowed the Rafah border crossing ... Middle East
-
Israel military confirms 199 hostages abducted by Hamas to Gaza StripThe Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ ... Middle East
-
School in France of murdered teacher evacuated after bomb threatA high school in Arras, northern France, where a French teacher was fatally stabbed on Friday, was evacuated on Monday morning following a bomb alert, ... World News