Israel killed at least 11 journalists in Gaza: Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate

Israel has killed 11 Palestinian journalists in air strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said on Monday.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed at least 2,750 Palestinians and wounded 9,700 others, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday, as Israel prepared to launch a ground invasion.

An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that Israel renewed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after momentarily halting its fire as sources said that the Rafah border crossing into the besieged city reopened.

However, Israel denied that the crossing reopened and that a truce with the United Nations and Egypt allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of foreigners from the strip was under way, half an hour after security sources in neighboring Egypt said such a deal was due to be implemented.

Gazans are struggling to sustain the dwindling food and water supplies, while hospitals warned that they are on the verge of collapse after Israeli warplanes bombed neighborhood after neighborhood.

