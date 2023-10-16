Theme
Israelis attend a demonstration, calling for the return of loved ones who were taken as hostages following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel military confirms 199 hostages abducted by Hamas to Gaza Strip

AFP, Jerusalem
The Israeli military on Monday raised the figure to 199 people confirmed to have been abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip in the militants’ cross-border attacks which sparked a devastating war.

“We have updated the families of 199 hostages,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told a media briefing, revising up an earlier figure of 155 captives.

Israelis and foreigners are among those abducted in the Hamas assault on October 7.

“The efforts on the hostages are a top national priority,” Hagari said. “The army and Israel are working around the clock to bring them back.”

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and 2,750 in retaliatory strikes on Gaza, according to tolls from officials on both sides.

The Israeli military has said the bodies of some 1,500 militants were located in the wake of the attacks.

