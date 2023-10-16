Theme
A member of the Israeli troops stands guard at the scene where the car in which, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man near Jenin in West Bank: Health ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian man near the Salem military checkpoint outside Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It said Anas Raed Farid Manasra was shot in the head and chest. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

