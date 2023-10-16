Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man near Jenin in West Bank: Health ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian man near the Salem military checkpoint outside Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It said Anas Raed Farid Manasra was shot in the head and chest. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

