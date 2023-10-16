Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS
Palestinian Israeli conflict

President Abbas says Hamas’ actions do not represent Palestinians

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of militia group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency WAFA.

In a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” WAFA said.

Advertisement

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size