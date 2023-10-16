Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of Al Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Members of Al Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement’s founding, in Gaza City, December 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas’ armed wing says it fired ‘barrage of missiles’ at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday it fired a “barrage of missiles” on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its attack came in response to Israel’s “targeting of civilians.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rocket alert sirens blared Monday in Jerusalem and several blasts were heard in the city, AFP correspondents said, amid the war raging with Hamas militants in Gaza.

The army confirmed “sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem,” Israel’s biggest cities, while a parliament meeting starting the legislative winter session was interrupted by the rocket alarm.

Read more:

At least 2,750 killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify ahead of expected invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size