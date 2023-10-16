Hamas’ armed wing says it fired ‘barrage of missiles’ at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday it fired a “barrage of missiles” on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its attack came in response to Israel’s “targeting of civilians.”

Rocket alert sirens blared Monday in Jerusalem and several blasts were heard in the city, AFP correspondents said, amid the war raging with Hamas militants in Gaza.

The army confirmed “sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem,” Israel’s biggest cities, while a parliament meeting starting the legislative winter session was interrupted by the rocket alarm.

