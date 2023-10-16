Turkish foreign minister speaks with Hamas leader over release of hostages

Turkey’s top diplomat on Monday discussed the possibility of the release of hostages during a phone call with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, his office said.

During the phone call, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed “the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of release of civilians” with the exiled Haniyeh, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Scores of people were taken hostage during Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, when militants shot, stabbed and mutilated people in a surprise onslaught that shocked the nation.

The attack and fighting since have killed more than 1,400 in Israel, mainly civilians.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and responded with a heavy bombing campaign on Gaza that has killed around 2,750 people.

Ankara confirmed Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed. Another person was missing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, has stepped up diplomacy with Western and regional powers after he offered to mediate to restore peace.

