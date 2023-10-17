‘Here to ensure Israel has what it needs’: US CENTCOM Commander arrives in Israel

The head of the US Central Command arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli defense officials and discuss their needs amid the war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

CENTCOM said Gen. Michael Kurilla will meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and others, “to gain a clear understanding of Israel’s defense requirements, outline US support efforts to avoid expansion of the conflict and reiterate the Department of Defense’s ironclad support for Israel.”

Advertisement

“I’m here to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and am particularly focused on avoiding other parties expanding the conflict,” General Kurilla said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CENTCOM had sent the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war.” Efforts to increase US posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of US Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region.

General Kurilla said: “The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation.”

Additionally, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. The action came as part of US efforts to “deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel.”

Austin stated: “The increases to US force posture signal the US’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.”

Read more:

IDF says Biden visit will not delay Gaza ground operation: Report

US sending largest warship to Middle East is a message to Iran, Hezbollah: Experts

Amid Israel-Hamas war, what do US aircraft carriers bring to the Middle East?