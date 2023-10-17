Around 3,000 killed, 12,500 wounded in Gaza since Oct.7: Palestinian health ministry

Around 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that 61 Palestinians were also killed while 1,250 were wounded in the West Bank during the same period.

