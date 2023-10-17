Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Around 3,000 killed, 12,500 wounded in Gaza since Oct.7: Palestinian health ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Around 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that 61 Palestinians were also killed while 1,250 were wounded in the West Bank during the same period.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Gazans’ desperation escalates amidst the Israeli storm

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground invasion looms

Hamas says Israeli strike killed senior commander Ayman Nofal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size