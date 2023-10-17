Theme
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Confederation of Biritish Industry (CBI) conference in Birmingham, Britain, on November 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

British PM Rishi Sunak to travel to Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

A Downing Street spokesperson declined to confirm the report, saying Sunak’s travel plans would be confirmed in the usual way.

Last week, foreign minister James Cleverly travelled to Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.

