Chief of Israeli military intelligence takes responsibility for failure to anticipate

The chief of Israeli military intelligence circulated a letter to his subordinates on Tuesday in which he acknowledged that the corps failed to anticipate the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught from Gaza and that he took full responsibility.

The letter by Major-General Aharon Haliva was published by Israeli media and confirmed to Reuters by a military spokesperson.

