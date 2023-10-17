Dutch footballer suspended by German team for ‘unacceptable’ stance on Palestine

A Dutch footballer was suspended from his German club team on Tuesday after they deemed him to have taken a position on Palestine “that was unacceptable by the club.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Anwar El Ghazi had said: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This was criticized as denying Israel the right to exist.

Mainz 05 suspend Anwar El Ghazi. pic.twitter.com/44m5HjtBOn — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) October 17, 2023

A statement from Mainz 05 said the club respects different perspectives on the Middle East conflict that has been going on for decades. “However, the club are distancing themselves from the content of the social media post in question, as it does not align with the values ​​of the club,” read the statement in which they announced the release of El Ghazi.

El Ghazi, a devout Muslim, has Dutch and Moroccan citizenship. Last year, he said he wanted to play for Morocco’s national team after representing the Netherlands in their youth national teams.

before we hate and slander all those who have spoken about the injustices in Palestine.

None of us, myself included, cherish the thought of war or the heartbreaking loss of innocent lives.

Before passing judgment on me or any stance, I urge everyone to try and grasp (3/4) — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) October 12, 2023

After his Instagram post led to strong criticism, he posted on X: “I recently received some negative messages around my social media posts. I want to make clear that I’m standing for peace above everything. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the innocent victims, and those who are still missing, as well as the communities who are affected by this situation. Every individual, be it in Palestine or elsewhere, has the right to security, a loving home, and opportunities to grow. I’m calling for more empathy, deepening our knowledge about the history of this conflict is vital before we hate and slander all those who have spoken about the injustices in Palestine.”

