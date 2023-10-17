Egypt, Canada denounce Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Egypt denounced “in the strongest terms” an Israeli air strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians, saying the international community must urgently intervene to stop such violations, according to a foreign ministry statement released late on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the Israeli strike on the hospital in Gaza was “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.”

Trudeau told reporters that “it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital.”

An Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left at least 500 people dead, a spokesman for the health ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said there were still no details on the hospital deaths: “We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the deadly airstrike on the hospital in Gaza.

Qatar’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the Israeli airstrike on the Gaza hospital.

“The expansion of Israeli attacks over the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools, and other population centers is a dangerous escalation,” the statement said.