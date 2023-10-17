Theme
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the COP27 summit, in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. (AFP)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the COP27 summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egypt’s Sisi, Biden discuss importance of Palestinian-Israeli conflict containment

Reuters
Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden underlined the necessity of containing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict so that it doesn’t threaten regional security, Sisi’s office said on Monday.

Both leaders also agreed in a phone call that it is a priority to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Gaza enclave, an Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

