Egypt’s Sisi, Biden discuss importance of Palestinian-Israeli conflict containment

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden underlined the necessity of containing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict so that it doesn’t threaten regional security, Sisi’s office said on Monday.

Both leaders also agreed in a phone call that it is a priority to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Gaza enclave, an Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia ready to help end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Putin tells Netanyahu