Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference, on the second day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

France’s Macron says ‘intense’ talks to free hostages held by Hamas

AFP, Tirana
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Intense talks are on to free hostages held by Hamas after its attack on Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, after the mother of a French-Israeli captive begged world leaders to intervene.

“I want to be very cautious here... so as not to endanger the intense talks we are currently conducting,” Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital Tirana.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“But they are progressing and we are following these talks hour by hour.”

Read more:

Israeli army spokesman says next phase of war may be different from expectations

Advertisement

Turkey says discussing release of foreigners, civilians, children held by Hamas

Hamas’ armed wing says it fired ‘barrage of missiles’ at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size