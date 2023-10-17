France’s Macron says ‘intense’ talks to free hostages held by Hamas

Intense talks are on to free hostages held by Hamas after its attack on Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, after the mother of a French-Israeli captive begged world leaders to intervene.



“I want to be very cautious here... so as not to endanger the intense talks we are currently conducting,” Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital Tirana.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“But they are progressing and we are following these talks hour by hour.”



Read more:

Israeli army spokesman says next phase of war may be different from expectations

Advertisement

Turkey says discussing release of foreigners, civilians, children held by Hamas

Hamas’ armed wing says it fired ‘barrage of missiles’ at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv