Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald’s franchises over Israel-Hamas war

McDonald’s franchises in some Muslim countries disavowed a move by the company’s Israeli restaurants to give free meals to the Israeli military, highlighting the polarized regional politics that global corporations navigate during war.



McDonald’s Israel said on its social media accounts last week that it has given thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel. On Sunday, the franchise stated again that it was donating meals, “to all those who are involved in the defense of the state, hospitals, and surrounding areas.”

Around 1,300 Israelis were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7. Israeli bombardments have since killed about 3,000 people in Gaza.



McDonald’s Israel is owned by Alonyal Ltd, according to a company statement. Further information about the company was not available.



The US burger giant’s franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey issued statements disassociating themselves from the Israeli franchise and in most cases pledging aid to Gaza.



“In regard to the news that McDonald’s in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part,” McDonald’s franchise in Saudi Arabia said in a statement. “Neither global McDonald’s nor us nor any other country had a role or relationship with that decision, neither directly nor indirectly.”



McDonald’s is a global chain, but its franchises are often owned locally and operate autonomously.



McDonald’s Corp declined to comment but a source close to the company in the US said the Israel franchise was an independent business that licensed McDonald’s brand. The source said it’s not unusual for franchisees to engage with their local communities when they are in need.

