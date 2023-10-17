Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Families of staff of international organisations carry their belongings as they shelter at a United Nations center after UNRWA said it relocated its central operations centre to the south of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People in Gaza carry their belongings as they shelter at a United Nations center. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza evacuation order could amount to crime of ‘forcible transfer of civilians’: UN

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel’s siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said Israel seemed to have made no effort to ensure the civilians temporarily evacuated in Gaza were provided with proper accommodation, as well as satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition.

“We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law,” she said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities’ order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs.”

The term “forcible transfer” describes the forced relocation of civilian populations and it is a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In separate comments, the World Food Program said its food supplies in Gaza were running low but that it was stockpiling supplies in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish nearby.

Abeer Etefa, WFP Regional Communications Lead for the Middle East and North Africa, said they hoped “to cross as soon as the border access is granted.”

“We call for unimpeded access, safe passage to desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” she said.

Trucks carrying supplies headed towards the Rafah crossing in Egypt, the only access point to the enclave outside of Israel’s control, though it was not certain whether they would be able to cross.

Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for an additional 24 hours only, according to the UN Palestinian agency UNRWA.

“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at serious risk,” it said.

Read more:

WHO says to hold talks in Egypt to try to open access to Gaza as soon as possible

Advertisement

Israeli army says killed four people trying to infiltrate from Lebanon

US President Biden to visit Israel, Jordan on Wednesday: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size