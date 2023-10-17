Hundreds of Palestinians rally against Palestinian president Abbas

Hundreds of Palestinians marched Tuesday through central Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, protesting President Mahmoud Abbas shortly after a strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 people.

“The people want the fall of the president,” protesters chanted, referring to Abbas, an AFP journalist reported, apparently over his conciliatory tone since war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Authority has partial administrative control in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Developing