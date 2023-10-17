Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas reads a statement during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31, 2023. (Pool via Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hundreds of Palestinians rally against Palestinian president Abbas

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hundreds of Palestinians marched Tuesday through central Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, protesting President Mahmoud Abbas shortly after a strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 people.

“The people want the fall of the president,” protesters chanted, referring to Abbas, an AFP journalist reported, apparently over his conciliatory tone since war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Authority has partial administrative control in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size