Iran says ‘preemptive action’ against Israel possible in coming hours

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that a “preemptive action” against Israel was possible in the coming hours.

Iran-backed militant groups in the region “will not allow the Zionist regime (Israel) to do whatever it wants in Gaza ... therefore any preemptive action is possible in the coming hours,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a live interview broadcast on state TV late on Monday.

When asked if Iran would “go to war,” he replied: “Every possibility is conceivable.”

“No party should be indifferent to the crimes being committed in Gaza,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Iran’s top diplomat said that failing to defend Gaza now will lead to Iran having to defend against Israeli attacks in its own cities in the future.

“If we do not defend Gaza today, tomorrow we will have to defend against (Israeli) bombs in our own cities.”

