Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon, October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ against Israel possible in coming hours

Yaghoub Fazeli & Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that a “preemptive action” against Israel was possible in the coming hours.

Iran-backed militant groups in the region “will not allow the Zionist regime (Israel) to do whatever it wants in Gaza ... therefore any preemptive action is possible in the coming hours,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a live interview broadcast on state TV late on Monday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

When asked if Iran would “go to war,” he replied: “Every possibility is conceivable.”

“No party should be indifferent to the crimes being committed in Gaza,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Iran’s top diplomat said that failing to defend Gaza now will lead to Iran having to defend against Israeli attacks in its own cities in the future.

“If we do not defend Gaza today, tomorrow we will have to defend against (Israeli) bombs in our own cities.”

Read more:

At least 2,837 killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify ahead of expected invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size