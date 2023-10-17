Israel drops phosphorus bombs on southern Lebanese border: Report

Israel dropped phosphorus bombs and targeted civilians on the southern Lebanese border, with several casualties reported, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday.

The air strikes hit the al-Dhahira town directly, killing multiple civilians and injuring several others who were transported to nearby hospitals, the news agency added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli forces also fired dozens of flare bombs at Lebanon, NNA reported.

The Israeli army had in a statement said it was “striking military targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on Lebanese territory.”

Since the October 7 assault by Hamas, clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left at least 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, including a Reuters journalist and several civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least two people died.

The international community fears an escalation of the conflict between the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.

Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes.

Read more:

Israel launches strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel evacuates 28 villages near border with Lebanon