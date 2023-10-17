Theme
Lebanese army members man a checkpoint in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, on October 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli army says killed four people trying to infiltrate from Lebanon

Reuters
Israel’s military said it killed four people who had tried to cross the fence bordering Lebanon and plant an explosive device on Tuesday, as violence ignited by the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas rumbled on at the frontier.

An Israeli army statement did not say where the incident took place.

The heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group has been trading fire with Israeli forces along the border on a near daily basis, in the most serious escalation at the frontier since a major war 17 years ago.

The Israeli military also said it received a report of “shooting toward the town of Metula,” without providing further details.

A security source in Lebanon reported an exchange of fire across the border near Metula. Hezbollah’s al-Manar television reported “fierce Israeli shelling” on Lebanese territory across the border from Metula.

