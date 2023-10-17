Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble at a site of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble at a site of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli army spokesman says next phase of war may be different from expectations

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military is getting ready for the next phase of its campaign against the Gaza Strip but plans may not conform to widespread expectations of an imminent ground offensive, an army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are preparing for the next stages of war. We haven’t said what they will be. Everybody’s talking about the ground offensive. It might be something different,” Lt Colonel Richard Hecht told a regular briefing with reporters.

Read more:

WHO says to hold talks in Egypt to try to open access to Gaza as soon as possible

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size