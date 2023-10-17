Israeli forces detain 115 Palestinians, including 50 workers from Gaza: WAFA

Israeli forces carried out a detention operation in several areas in the occupied West Bank, arresting 115 Palestinians, including 50 workers from the Gaza Strip, the official WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The soldiers detained 16 Palestinians from Ramallah, 15 from Bethlehem and two, including a former prisoner, from Nablus, according to reports from WAFA.

In Hebron, 50 workers were detained, who according to WAFA came to Hebron after Israeli forces told them to leave.

Citing the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority, the state news agency reported that the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank, including Jerusalem since the start of the conflict has reached 680, 25 percent of whom are minors and elderly.

