Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble at a site of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble at a site of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli official: 5,000 Hamas targets attacked in Gaza so far

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel has attacked around 5,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 and has cancelled a “large number” of other strikes in an effort to avoid Palestinian civilian casualties, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Briefing Reuters on condition of anonymity, the official did not elaborate on the number of strikes cancelled during a days-long bombardment of Gaza that has killed around 3,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, saying only that every such operation is “approved at the highest level” of the Israeli military.

In the wake of the devastating Oct 7 incursions by Hamas, Israel was determined to eliminate the Palestinian militant group in Gaza “even if it takes months or years,” he said.

Read more:

Around 3,000 killed, 12,500 wounded in Gaza since Oct.7: Palestinian health ministry

Gazans’ desperation escalates amidst the Israeli storm

Chief of Israeli military intelligence takes responsibility for failure to anticipate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size