Jordan’s King Abdullah warns pushing Gaza refugees to Egypt or Jordan is ‘red line’

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.



“That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” King Abdullah said at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.



He also warned of a dire situation in the Middle East if the conflict between Israel and Hamas is allowed to spread to other countries.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The whole region is on the brink of falling into the abyss,” Abdullah said after meeting Scholz.



“All our efforts are needed to make sure we don't get there,” he said.



Scholz, who will travel to Israel later on Tuesday, also warned against an escalation.



“We have a common goal to prevent a conflagration in the region,” said Scholz.



He will be the first head of government to visit Israel since Hamas launched the bloodiest attack in Israel's 75-year history last week.



“I once again expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in this conflict,” he said.



Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.



Israel has responded with devastating air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza that have killed at least 2,750 Palestinians, mostly civilians.



Israel is deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.



Israel has told some 1.1 million Gazans - nearly half the population of 2.4 million - to leave the north of the densely populated enclave, in anticipation of the operation.



Thousands have gathered at Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only one not controlled by Israel, in an effort to flee.



Read more:

Israel’s military says status of post-war Gaza will be ‘global issue’

Advertisement

US President Biden to visit Israel, Jordan on Wednesday: White House

At least 2,837 killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify ahead of expected invasion