Jordan to host summit with Joe Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders

Jordan on Wednesday will host a four-party summit in Amman with US President Joe Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the “dangerous” repercussions of the war in Gaza for the region, state media said.



The discussions would focus on ways to halt “the ongoing war in Gaza and ways to find a political horizon that would allow the revival of the peace process,” an official statement said.



Jordan’s King Abdullah will also separately hold a tripartite summit with both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



The monarch on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.

