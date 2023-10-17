Over 70 Palestinians killed, hundreds wounded in Israeli airstrike on Gaza: WAFA

Over 70 Palestinians were killed, and hundreds were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted several houses in Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing its correspondent, the state news agency said that 28 civilians, including children and women, were killed in a bombing on a five-story house, and dozens were injured.

Warplanes reportedly also bombed a house west of the city of Khan Younis, which killed 10 citizens, including children, and wounded others who were seeking shelter in a school near the bombing.

Six others were killed in a house bombing southeast of Khan Younis, according to reports from WAFA. Many wounded civilians were transported to Nasser hospital in Khan Younis.

The state news agency reported a number of homes and residential buildings were bombed in the neighborhoods of Gaza City, killing several in the Al-Nasr and Deir Al-Balah areas.

Authorities in Gaza say at least 2,837 people have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, with a quarter of them being children – and nearly 10,000 have been wounded.

More than 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed in the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, the deadliest in the state’s 75-year history.

