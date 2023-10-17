Palestinian President Abbas will return to Ramallah after Gaza hospital attack

A senior Palestinian official said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has canceled his participation in a meeting scheduled Wednesday with President Joe Biden and other Mideast leaders.



Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Wednesday’s summit in Amman, Jordan, where they are to discuss the latest Israel-Hamas war with Biden.



But the senior official said Abbas was withdrawing to protest an alleged Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that Hamas health officials say has killed over 500 people.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the cancelation has not been formally announced.

