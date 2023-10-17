Putin voices support for Palestinian rights in call with Mahmoud Abbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow’s support for the Palestinians’ right to freedom and statehood in a call with President Mahmoud Abbas, the official WAFA news agency reported on Monday.

Putin reportedly emphasized the importance of a ceasefire deal and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to prevent the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from the area.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Palestinian leader reiterated the need to stop attacks and targeting of civilians and create safe corridors to allow entry of medical and food supplies and provide water and electricity to the people of Gaza.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to WAFA, Abbas stressed preventing the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, adding that the act is considered a second ‘nakba’ or catastrophe for the Palestinian people – similar to the one in 1948.

The Palestinian president condemned the killing of civilians on both sides, adding that the captured civilians must be released immediately.

WAFA further reported that Abbas’ strategy is to achieve peace and security by implementing the two-state solution based on international resolutions, recognition of the state of Palestine through political and legal means, and rejection of violence on both sides.

Authorities in Gaza say at least 2,837 people have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, with a quarter of them being children – and nearly 10,000 have been wounded. A further 1,000 are missing and believed to be under the rubble.

More than 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed in the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, one of the deadliest attacks in the state’s 75-year history.

Read more:

US President Biden to visit Israel, Jordan on Wednesday: White House

Aid trucks await entry at Rafah border crossing while Israel strikes on Gaza continue

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ against Israel possible in coming hours