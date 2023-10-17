Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The United Nations Security Council meats on the situation in Ukraine, Monday, July 17, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (File photo: AP)
The United Nations Security Council meets on July 17, 2023 at the United Nations headquarters. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Russia, UAE request meeting of UN Security Council after strike on Gaza hospital

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia and the United Arab Emirates have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on October 18 after a strike on a hospital in Gaza City, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Russia and the UAE have requested an urgent open meeting of the UN Security Council for the morning of Oct. 18 over the Gaza hospital,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram channel.

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said.

Read more:

Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Amman

Hundreds of Palestinians rally against President Mahmoud Abbas after hospital attack

Several countries condemn Israel after strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size