Russia, UAE request meeting of UN Security Council after strike on Gaza hospital

Russia and the United Arab Emirates have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council on October 18 after a strike on a hospital in Gaza City, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

“Russia and the UAE have requested an urgent open meeting of the UN Security Council for the morning of Oct. 18 over the Gaza hospital,” Polyanskiy wrote in his Telegram channel.

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed about 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said.

