Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia votes in favor of the resolution during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UN Security Council rejects Russian-backed Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution

A Russian-drafted UN Security Council resolution that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza failed to get the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body on Monday.

The draft resolution received five votes in favor, four votes against and there were six abstentions.

Russia proposed the one-page draft text on Friday, which also called for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

The text condemned violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism, but did not name Hamas, who killed 1,300 people in Israel on Oct. 7.

